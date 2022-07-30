Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Eaton worth $76,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 182.4% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average is $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

