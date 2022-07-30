Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,046 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of A. O. Smith worth $75,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $63.27 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

