Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after buying an additional 527,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 247.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 246,149 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 147,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 52.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,719,000 after buying an additional 121,311 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.