Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $241.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

