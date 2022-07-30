Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $241.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.44. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

