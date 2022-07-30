Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $241.94 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $260.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.