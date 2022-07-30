Morgan Stanley Cuts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $59.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $51.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

