Signaturefd LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $96.07 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.