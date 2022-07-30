abrdn plc Sells 15,532 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

FANG stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.69. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

