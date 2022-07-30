Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

