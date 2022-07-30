Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

