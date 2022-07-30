abrdn plc Sells 71,222 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,222 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,048,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.12 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

