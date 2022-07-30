Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $499.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

