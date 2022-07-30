abrdn plc Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,370 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $130.30 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

