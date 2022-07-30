abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,919 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.94 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

