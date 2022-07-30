abrdn plc Sells 4,963 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $265.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $272.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

