Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $165.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.