Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

SUI stock opened at $163.96 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.36.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 53.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

