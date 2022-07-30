Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $220.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 80,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 61,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

