Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $45.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.07.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

