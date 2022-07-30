Needham & Company LLC Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $165.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

