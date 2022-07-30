Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,942.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 271,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,221.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.
- On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Shares of RKT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.