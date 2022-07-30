Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,942.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 271,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,221.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

