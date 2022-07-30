Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $56,675.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.4 %

DBX opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 10.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

