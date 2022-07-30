Kenneth John Stephon Buys 2,750 Shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $31,872.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,414.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth John Stephon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Kenneth John Stephon bought 12,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $143,625.00.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 330,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.