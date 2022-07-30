ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.81. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.
ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
