Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) COO Sells $40,620.30 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $40,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Kuczmarski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 27th, Martin Kuczmarski sold 1 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $6.45.

On Thursday, July 21st, Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,060 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $55,291.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $60,503.28.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

MCG stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $192.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,025,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Membership Collective Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.