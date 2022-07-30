Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE TDOC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

