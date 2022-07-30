Needham & Company LLC Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $472.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $472.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TDY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

TDY stock opened at $391.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.42. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.