Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,852,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

