SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at SKYX Platforms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

In other news, Director Dov Shiff bought 10,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,871,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,189.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dov Shiff bought 10,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,871,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,189.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John P. Campi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 81,656 shares of company stock worth $297,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

