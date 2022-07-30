SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
SKYX Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of SKYX stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at SKYX Platforms
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000.
SKYX Platforms Company Profile
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
