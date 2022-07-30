Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFIX. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.91. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

