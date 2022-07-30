Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Maintains Rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

