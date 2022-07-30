Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Maintains Rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
