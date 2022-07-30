Truist Financial Increases Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $75.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

