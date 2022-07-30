Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $70.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Avient has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

