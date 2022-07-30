Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $62.30 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $24,268,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

