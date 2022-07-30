BMO Capital Markets Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. CGI has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

