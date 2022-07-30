Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $7.08

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $7.61. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 435,855 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,833,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $25,988,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

