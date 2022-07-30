Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $13.86

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $14.69. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 3,568 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 106,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $992,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

