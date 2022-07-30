Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $8.73

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.23. Stem shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 134,213 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Stem Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Insider Activity

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,710 shares of company stock worth $655,014 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 11.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

