TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.77. TORM shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 2,244 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMD shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on TORM in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -116.35 and a beta of -248.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of TORM

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in TORM by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TORM by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TORM by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TORM by 220,324.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.