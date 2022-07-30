LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $12.92

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $13.62. LSB Industries shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 3,189 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.