Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.93. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 29,227 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
