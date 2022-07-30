Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.93. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 29,227 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

