Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $19.00. Blink Charging shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 13,803 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $904.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 6,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,346,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 117,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

