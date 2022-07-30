Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.08. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.