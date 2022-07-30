Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $20.20. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 30,177 shares.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 38.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.