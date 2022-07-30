8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $4.84. 8X8 shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 29,405 shares changing hands.

8X8 Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.