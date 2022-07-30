Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.46. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 163,090 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 582.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

