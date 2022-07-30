Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.89. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 10,971 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $567.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

