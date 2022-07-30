Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $32.44

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.44, but opened at $30.72. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 29,050 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

