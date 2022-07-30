Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.44. Barclays shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 183,967 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,175,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.